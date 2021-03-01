COMELEC to ask for easing of border restrictions for incoming plebiscite

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) announced on Monday it will try to convince local government units (LGUs) in Palawan that have imposed border controls with Puerto Princesa City to allow the smooth implementation of the March 13 plebiscite.

COMELEC commissioner-in-charge for Palawan Plebiscite Antonio Kho Jr. said that they do not see any problem and conflict for the town residents who need to travel from Puerto Princesa City to cast their votes on plebiscite day, citing that Palawan is also under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

“Palawan is under MGCQ. Kaya natin ginawa na Sabado ito to allow voters to get back in their areas. Wala naman akong nakikitang problema kung bakit mahihirapan silang umuwi sa kanilang mga lugar,” Kho said.

Several towns, like Aborlan had put in place stringent travel restrictions, including requiring individuals arriving from Puerto Princesa City and staying in their towns beyond one day to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

“It is an issue that COMELEC might need to coordinate with the LGUs. We will try to seek clarification regarding the strict border control pero tingin ko maluwag naman dyan kasi MGCQ na but we will raise them [sa mga towns],” Kho said.

Aborlan, Narra, Brooke’s Point and Linapacan recently issued an executive orders imposing travel restrictions after Puerto Princesa recorded a sudden spike in the number of cases.

The spike, that had the number of active cases rising about 30 towards the end of February, has since died down and Puerto Princesa currently has less than 20 active cases following a number of patient recoveries.

