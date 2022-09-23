- Advertisement by Google -

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has moved the filing of Certificates of Candidacy (COC) for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) to the later part of October from the original schedule set on the first week of the month.

In a revised calendar of activities for the upcoming polls released Thursday, the poll body approved the new filing period from Oct. 6 to 13 to Oct. 22 to 29, except for Oct. 23, which falls on a Sunday.

Candidates in the village and youth polls may file their COCs at the Office of the Election Officer (OEO) in their city or municipality.

The date of filing period of COC is stated in Section 7 of Republic Act (RA) 6679 in relation to Section 29 of RA 6646.

Also, the election period and start of gun ban have been moved from Oct. 6 to Dec. 12 to Nov. 6 to Dec. 20, 2022.

On the other hand, the Nov. 25 to Dec. 3 campaign period was maintained.

Voting hours on election day will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The last day for the filing of candidates’ Statement of Contribution and Expenditures (SOCE) is on Jan. 4, 2023. (PNA)

