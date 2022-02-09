Candidates for the May 9 local elections were reminded by the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) to get permits from their COMELEC Campaign Committees (CCC) before they can hold public meetings or rallies.

COMELEC provincial spokesperson Jomel Ordas said during the Kapihan sa PIA in SM City Puerto Princesa on Tuesday that before they can meet with people face-to-face or in public, candidates must first acquire permission from the campaign committees in their city, town, or province.

Provincial level candidates may go to the Provincial CCC, while city and municipal candidates may go to City or Municipal CCCs based on COMELEC Resolution No. 10732.

“Ano mang activity na may kinalaman sa face-to-face campaign activities, kung house-to-house, rally, motorcade, mga indoor meetings dapat mag-secure muna sila ng approval mula sa committee bago nila isagawa ‘yan. Kung hindi nila magawa ‘yan ay baka magkaroon sila ng violation,” Ordas said.

Applications will be evaluated within 48 hours of receipt by the committee, which will decide whether to deny or approve them.

Permits may be requested by authorized representatives of any candidate, political party, party-list, or coalition under Section 22.

In the application, specific details such as date, time, place of event, starting and end point for motorcade, and maximum capacity of venue for the indoor meetings must be included.

For other details, candidates may visit their local election office or visit the COMELEC official website.