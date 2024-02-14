The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is awaiting the House of Representatives’ resolution to hold a special election in Palawan’s 3rd Congressional District, which was left vacant following the passing of Representative Edward Hagedorn in October 2023.

Comelec Chair Atty. George Erwin Garcia clarified that their actions regarding vacancies in the House are contingent upon instructions from Congress.

During a press briefing held at SM City Puerto Princesa on Monday to kick off the voter registration, Garcia stated that they rely on directives from Congress.

He cited a previous instance when a vacancy occurred after the resignation of former congressman, now Secretary Boying Remulla of Cavite, prompting the House of Representatives to declare the position vacant and call for a special election, which was funded by the Comelec budget if any funds were available.

“Dito, for example, sa kaso ni Cong. Hagedorn at Cong. Rex Gatchalian na ngayon ay secretary na rin ng DSWD, dineklara na ng House of Representatives na vacant. Pero dito wala pa silang patawag ng vacancy. Sa kasalukuyan ay wala pa kaming natatanggap na kahit na anong mensahe o sulat mula sa House of Representatives na nagdedeklara na vacant ang position at pagpapatawag ng special election,” he explained.

Garcia further mentioned that typically, when vacancies arise, the House of Representatives appoints a caretaker for the district. In the case of Palawan’s 3rd District, Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez was designated as the caretaker through a resolution by the House.

Moreover, Garcia stated that if Congress decides to call for a special election, the Comelec is committed to finding solutions and securing the necessary funds to facilitate the electoral process.