The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) in Palawan has so far recorded more than 1,500 new registrants for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

COMELEC Palawan spokesperson Jomel Ordas said 15 year old voters can register and vote during the December 5 BSKE elections, as well as 18 year old registrants who can also vote during regular elections.

He said that registrants 15 to 17 years old will only require a school ID or library ID to be able to register.

In total, he said they have so far registered 1,577 registrants, with 672 male and 905 female registrants.

COMELEC Palawan also recorded 203 transferees from the city or municipality; 70 transferees from within the same city or municipality; 71 reactivations; and 37 changes of name or correction of entry.

The five highest new registrants were Bataraza with 509; Sofronio Española with 303; Puerto Princesa City, 268; Cuyo, 91; and Narra, 85.

COMELEC has also set up satellite registration offices in the towns of Quezon, Rizal, Dumaran, and Aborlan.