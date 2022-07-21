- Advertisement by Google -

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has no plans yet to extend voter registration for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE).

According to Commissioner Aimee Ferolino in an interview Tuesday, July 19, the poll body has yet to see the need to extend the registration period.

“Right now, wala pa. That’s why we announced the earlier days earlier para sana mas maaga silang pumunta sa ating mga registration centers. But we will see if there is a need, kung kakayanin pa na mag-extend. But as of now, we cannot announce an extension,” she said

She claimed that while a lot of first-time voters flocked to the registration sites, the registration went smoothly and they were able to accommodate everybody.

She also said they are anticipating an influx of applicants on the last day of registration.

Despite moves to postpone the barangay and SK elections, the COMELEC said it will continue the preparations for a credible and orderly election come December 5.