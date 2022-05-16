The Commission on Elections (Comelec), sitting as the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC), is eyeing to proclaim senators and party-list representatives by Tuesday.

Acting Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said as of Saturday, May 14, the NBOC has canvassed 86.13 percent or 149 out of 173 certificates of canvass (COC).

“We are on track with our timeline. ‘Yan po talaga ang projection namin even that sabi naman po namin sa inyo (That’s our projection even that we told you that it will be) early next week and Tuesday is still early next week,” Laudiangco said in a press briefing.

He said winning senatorial candidates will be proclaimed ahead of the party-list groups.

- Advertisement -

“In order to maintain minimum public health standards, we have to separate po yung proclamations ng senators at party-lists (In order to maintain minimum public health standards, we have to have separate proclamations for senators and party-lists),” he added.

Laudiangco said they are also entertaining the possibility of proclaiming the “top-tier” party-lists or those it thinks will not be affected by votes that have yet to be transmitted.

He said there are 24 COCs — 19 of which are from foreign service posts — left to be canvassed.

Laudiangco said at least six of these — India, Laos, Pakistan, Hungary, Poland, and Chile — will be canvassed when the NBOC resumes its canvassing on Sunday afternoon.

“We’re still awaiting the overseas COCs of Bangladesh, Myanmar, Timor-Leste, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Norway, Vatican, Iran, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Syria, and Mexico,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the canvassing of votes for the president and vice-presidential candidates will be done once Congress resumes session on May 23. (PNA)