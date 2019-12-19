COHO by Vista Land breaks new ground for ‘The Verdant’s’ second building

Living up to its name of having the bright, green color of lush grass, The Verdant sets the standard for maintaining the balance between having a piece of nature and experiencing the premier condominium life that makes all conveniences just within reach.

The Verdant COHO (Condo Homes) in Palawan has broke ground for its second building on December 14, adding another milestone on its list of achievements.

Living up to its name of having the bright, green color of lush grass, The Verdant sets the standard for maintaining the balance between having a piece of nature and experiencing the premier condominium life that makes all conveniences just within reach.

This seven-storey residential building will rise on a property spanning 8,400 square meters wide, giving space to the installation of highly-functional facilities and beautiful amenities for investors to feel secure and comfortable. These include a personal gym, a private pool, a water alarm system, an electric perimeter fence, and CCTV surveillance cameras.

People who want to create beautiful lifestyles with The Verdant can choose between a 2-bedroom unit and a studio-type room. Their choice will continue to grow before their eyes as The Verdant’s project construction will already start by next month while turnover is expected as early as the 2nd Quarter of 2021.

To bring the unique COHO lifestyle to a larger area of Palawan, another development, The Paradizo, is also set to rise in Brgy. Sicsican, Puerto Princesa City.

COHO is Vista Land’s newest brand of beautiful, stylish, and high-quality condominium units. This past year has been marked by its aggressive expansion in 25 beautiful locations nationwide, including Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

Combining the suburban vibe of exclusive villages with the convenience and accessibility of living in a condominium, it is the ideal place for the growth of young professionals, starting families, and discerning investors. It allows people to curate their own beautiful lifestyle, whenever and wherever they want it.