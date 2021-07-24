Coast Guard rescues seven people from distressed boat in Taytay

Personnel from CGSS Taytay rescuing crew and passengers from a motor banca near Paly Island

The Coast Guard Substation (CGSS) in Taytay rescued seven crew and passengers from a motor banca that experienced engine difficulties on its way back to Paly Island from the town center on Thursday afternoon.

Rescued on July 22 from MBca Brylle were Bryan Lampago, 40, boat captain; Benedick Aquino, 18; Jessebella Lampago, 18; Airlina Francisco, 45; Jovy Divino, 48; Ailina Francisco, 45, and Mary Jane Lampago, 38.



The rescued crew and passenegers

According to a report from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), they were returning to Paly after purchasing goods from the market when the motor banca experienced engine malfunction, leaving them to drift aimlessly in the middle of the sea.

Personnel from CGSS Taytay were immediately sent out to rescue them using its aluminum boat.

The PCG advised the public once again not to go out into the water when the weather is bad, and to inspect their motorized boat for engine issues before leaving the port.

