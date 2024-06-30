Philippine Coast Guard personnel rescued eight fishermen, two of whom were seriously hurt, after the engine of their fishing boat “FFB Akio” exploded some 17 nautical miles southwest of Bajo de Masinloc (Panatag Shoal) on Saturday, June 29.

After receiving a report of the incident, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) dispatched BRP Sindangan (MRRV 4407), which was conducting a patrol operation near Panatag Shoal, to rescue the distressed fishermen. While on its way near where the incident occurred, China Coast Guard vessels and People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) ships maneuvered dangerously close to the PCG vessel in an apparent attempt to block the rescue operation.

“During the operation, our vessel received radio challenges, as well as encountered shadowing and initial blocking by China Coast Guard (CCG) and People’s Liberation Army Navy ships,” PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Balilo said.

“The CCG and PLA Navy vessels stopped shadowing our ship when they were informed by the Angel of the Sea on board about the humanitarian mission,” he furthered.

The two injured fishermen suffered second-degree burns and needed immediate further medical services. All eight crew members were taken on board MRRV 4407 and given food, the PCG said in a statement released Sunday.

BRP Sindangan is now towing the half-submerged fishing boat to Subic, Zambales.

The PCG further stated that upon learning of the emergency situation, the CCG also launched two rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIBs) and offered to help the eight fishermen.

“In times of emergencies, the safety of life should always be our priority. The PCG and CCG communicated in a diplomatic manner and set aside issues of sovereignty, in the spirit of humanitarianism,” Balilo stated.