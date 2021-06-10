COA notes irregularities in Busuanga audit

The Commission on Audit (COA) has questioned the Busuanga municipal government for its “unidentified” and “unliquidated” spending in the 2020 financial report.

The state auditors, in its May 14 annual report, a copy of which was only disclosed to the public on May 31, was “doubtful” on the unrecorded deposits amounting to P7.7 million, which was offset without proof.

“The accuracy of the year-end balance of P66 million is doubtful due to doubtful reconciliation process manifested by elimination from [bank statement] of unrecorded deposits totaling P7.7 by offsetting them with items and non-submission of supporting documents,” wrote COA supervising auditor Norma Racelis in a letter addressed to Busuanga town mayor Elizabeth Cervantes on May 12.

The COA also noted that cash advances by certain local officials were made without following the right process, citing certain collections which were supposed to have been deposited but were “unreconciled” in the accounting books.

This prompted the state auditors to recommend that an investigation be made by the municipal accountant to provide “sufficient and appropriate details and supporting documents”.

COA also probed on the valuation of the infrastructure projects completed in 2020, pointing out that three projects amounting to P10.48 million were still recorded as “in progress”.

The Busuanga local officials were asked to “conduct physical count of all municipal properties” and submit an inventory report.

The town officials have yet to comment on the year-end report despite multiple attempts for an interview made by Palawan News team.

