Cloudy skies with scattered rains over Palawan as ‘Julian’ prepares to leave PAR

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) local weather observer Nestor Igna said this Monday in an early weather bulletin, adding typhoon Julian is no longer expected to cross any part of the country.

Palawan can expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms, especially over the towns of Roxas, El Nido, Coron, and the Cuyo Islands, said the state weather bureau.

He said that based on their estimates, Julian will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on the early morning of Tuesday.

Igna said the weather system is now moving northward with a speed of 20 kilometers per hour (kph).

“Dito naman sa Puerto Princesa at buong lalawigan ng Palawan ay inaasahan ang medyo maulap hanggang sa maulap na kalangitan na may kalat-kalat na pag-ulan, pagkulog at pagkidlat lalo na sa parteng norte ng Palawan sa bandang Roxas to El Nido, Coron and Cuyo islands,” he said.

Julian has sustained winds at 150 kph and gustiness of up to 185 kph.

Puerto Princesa and the province of Palawan will experience a temperature level of 25 to 32 degrees Celsius and heat index up to 38 degrees Celsius.

“Ang ating lagay ng hangin ay magiging medyo light to moderate at wala rin nakataas na gale warning so safe maglayag ang ating mga manlalayag,” he said.

