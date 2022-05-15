The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will bring cloudy skies and moderate rainfall to the province of Palawan.

However, PAGASA does not anticipate any other weather disturbances within or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Apart from the ITCZ, which is primarily affecting Mindanao, weather expert Aldczar Aurelio stated Monday that a frontal system is prevailing across extreme Northern Luzon.

“Sa bandang Palawan, dahil sa epekto ng ITCZ, makararanas ng maulap na kalangitan na may kalat-kalat na pag-ulan at thunderstorm. Mag-ingat pa rin tayo sa pag-ulan na ating mararanasan na posibleng magdulot ng pagbaha o pagguho ng lupa,” he said.

PAGASA said that light to moderate winds from the northeast will prevail over extreme Northern Luzon resulting in 0.6 to 2.5 wave meters high.

The south-southwest will prevail over the Luzon and the wind from southeast-south will prevail over the rest of the country with slight to moderate seas at 0.6 to 2.1 meters.

Light to moderate winds will dominate, with mild to moderate seas, will also prevail over Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands.