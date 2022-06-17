The prevailing intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will bring cloudy skies, occasional rainfall, and thunderstorms to some parts of Palawan, Mindoro provinces, and Mindanao, according to the weather bureau.

“Sa kasalukuyan, yong ITCZ pa rin ang nakakaapekto sa Palawan at sa may Mindanao area. Kung mapapansin niyo yong mga kaulapan sa Mindoro area at Palawan, kasama yong Zamboanga Peninsula — yan yong mga lugar na makakaranas ng makulimlim na panahon, kalat kalat na pag-ulan, pagkidlat at pagkulog. Dala po yan ng ITCZ,” PAGASA weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said Saturday.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will experience fair weather conditions, but will also experience light rains, especially in the afternoon and night.

No storms are expected to form in the next three days that would affect the country, Bulquerin said.

- Advertisement -

“Within 24 hours makakaranas ng makulim na panahon, pag-ulan sa areas ng Palawan and then sa may Mindoro dahil po yan sa ITCZ,” he added.