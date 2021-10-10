Cloudy skies, sporadic showers, and thunderstorms are being experienced across Occidental Mindoro, Western Visayas, and Palawan due to the south-westerlies, PAGASA said Sunday morning.

“Ngayon, nararanasan na yang mga pag-ulan, pag-kulog, pagkidlat na yan sa mga lugar na nabanggit,” PAGASA weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm (TS) #MaringPH was situated 665 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, at 4 a.m. today, with winds of 85 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 105 kph. It is maintaining its intensity as it travels northward at 20 kilometers per hour.

He said Maring causes moderate to heavy rains over Eastern Visayas and Virac, Catanduanes. The south-westerlies will also bring cloudy skies, scattered rains, and thunderstorms.

- Advertisement -

“Sa ngayon yong nangyayari, yong tropical depression (TD) Nando, na kung saan low pressure area (LPA) na lang siya, sumasanib kay tropical storm Maring. So, yong mga ilang remnant o ilang bahagi ng Nando ay sumasama na po dyan kay TS Maring,” he said.

Maring is likely to move north-northwest within the next 24 hours. It is also possible that it will move west-northwest to Luzon, passing over Batanes and Babuyan areas.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) #1 with strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours is raised over Catanduanes, Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, and the northeastern portion of Isabela (Santa Maria, Cabagan, Tumauini, San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, Ilagan City, San Mariano).

In Visayas, over Eastern Samar, the eastern portion of Northern Samar (San Roque, Pambujan, Las Navas, Catubig, Laoang, Mapanas, Lapinig, Gamay, Palapag, Mondragon, Silvino Lobos), and the eastern portion of Samar (Matuguinao, San Jose de Buan, Hinabangan, Paranas). In Mindanao, over Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte.

Furthermore, light to moderate, with at times heavy rains are also possible over the Bicol Region, Caraga Region, and the rest of Visayas. Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flash floods and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps

Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale conditions) with higher gusts are prevailing in areas where TCWS #1 is currently in effect. This may generally bring up to very light damage to structures and vegetation.

Due to the expansive wind field of the tropical storm and the gradual enhancement of the south-westerlies and north-easterlies, occasionally gusts reaching strong breeze to near gale in strength are possible in the next 24 hours over the coastal and upland/mountain areas of Extreme Northern Luzon, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, Caraga Region, and Northern Mindanao that are not under TCWS.

Under the influence of Tropical Storm “MARING” and the northeasterly wind flow, a Gale Warning is in effect for eastern seaboards of the country.

In the next 24 hours, moderate to rough seas will prevail the remaining seaboards of Luzon and Visayas, and the northern seaboard of Mindanao. These conditions are risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.

The merger event between Maring and the remnant low pressure area of Nando will likely be completed in the next 6 to 12 hours. Afterward, the merger cyclone is forecast to gradually intensify within the forecast period. It may be upgraded to a severe tropical storm category within the next 24 to 36 hours.

In the next 12 hours, the tropical storm is forecast to accelerate and move north-northwestward over the Philippine Sea, notwithstanding the possibility of short-term erratic motion as it assimilates the circulation of Nando. Afterward, the storm will turn and move west-northwestward towards Extreme Northern Luzon.

On the forecast track, Maring is forecast to move over the Luzon Strait and pass close or over the Babuyan Islands between tomorrow evening and Tuesday morning. However, the possibility of landfall over mainland Luzon is not ruled out at this time. Afterward, the storm is forecast to move generally westward over the West Philippine Sea beginning Tuesday through the remainder of the forecast period.