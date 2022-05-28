The prevailing southwest monsoon, or habagat, will bring overcast skies, sporadic rainshowers, and thunderstorms to Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), and the province of Occidental Mindoro this Sunday, according to the weather bureau.

Due to localized thunderstorms, the entire Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with intermittent rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Winds from the southwest to the south will be light to moderate over Western Visayas, Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro, with mild to moderate seas.

The remainder of the Visayas will be dominated by light to moderate winds from the south to southeast, with slight to moderate seas.

“Dahil sa habagat, magdadala ito ng mga pag-ulan dito sa may Palawan, sa may Occidental Mindoro, ganoon din sa Zambales at Bataan,” PAGASA national weather specialist Samuel Duran said.

Duran said PAGASA is also monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) east-southeast of Mindanao.

“Meron din tayong binabantayan ngayon na isang LPA. Sa kasalukuyan, ito ay nasa labas pa ng ating Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) at tinatayang nasa layong 1,075 kilometers east-southeast ng Mindanao,” he said.

The LPA is unlikely to develop into a tropical storm, according to Duran, but it will enter PAR today, May 29. He stated that there is a possibility that it will approach the eastern portion of Mindanao.