A low-pressure area is expected to pass through the northern part of the country and bring cloudy weather to Palawan, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

PAGASA-Palawan weather specialist Sonny Pajarilla said the low-pressure system is expected to pass through the Batanes area and will be accompanied by a habagat, or the westerly winds.

“So, let’s expect that, as we’ve observed for the past two days, it will be somewhat cloudy. Especially as we approach Sunday until next week, there will be an enhancement of the southwest monsoon,” Pajarilla said Wednesday.

He added that the next months will be rainy with the season having commenced already.

“We expect normal weather conditions during the months of June to September, which typically means rainy weather. During the southwest monsoon season, it’s the rainiest period, hence we refer to it as normal rainfall,” he said.

Pajarilla explained that since the Philippines is a tropical country and near the equator, the heat index can still be felt, although it will be for a shorter period as thunderstorms are already forming in the afternoon.

He said that, just like in the last few days, the heat indices were still recorded at 43 degrees Celsius during peak hours.

“Usually, it’s only from 12:00 (noon) until 1-2 o’clock, and then at 3 o’clock, there are thunderstorms, and by 4 o’clock, the temperature drops to around 28 degrees Celsius, so it becomes cooler quickly.,” he elaborated.

Pajarilla also said that since the transition from El Niño to La Niña is underway, the month of June is considered neutral, with the onset of La Niña actually expected to start by July and last until September.

He added that from October to December, and extending all the way to February of the following year, will also be the period when the easterly winds (amihan) are strong, which he also said brings heavy rains to the southern part of Palawan.

“This is what causes rain in Brooke’s Point. If you remember when we used to experience flooding there in the south, that was during the La Niña season. So, this is what we have to prepare for because those are the most likely scenarios.,” he explained.

Furthermore, Pajarilla said that in the months of June to October, there are at most five typhoons expected to enter Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) although it will not affect Palawan because it will be pushed up north by habagat.

“The southwest monsoon will end by September, and then from time to time, in the first week of October, although sometimes it extends, so by the third or last week of October, there may be typhoons passing through the AOR (Area of Responsibility) of Palawan, but mostly, it’s in the north, particularly between El Nido and the Calamian Group of Islands.,” he said.

“And then, as November comes in, that’s when it really hits the mainland, especially as December approaches,” he added.