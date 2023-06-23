The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reports that the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will continue to bring overcast skies and precipitation to Palawan, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

In Palawan, the Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga regions, expect cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the ITCZ. There is a possibility of flash floods or landslides due to the occurrence of light to moderate, and at times heavy, rainfall.

Metro Manila and other areas in the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorm activity. PAGASA advises that severe thunderstorms could lead to flash floods or landslides.

Palawan and Mindanao will have light to moderate wind speeds coming from the northwest to west, while coastal waters will be slight to moderate.

The Visayas region will experience light to moderate wind speeds from the east to northeast, and coastal waters will be slight to moderate.

In the rest of Luzon, wind speeds will be light to moderate, moving from the east to southeast, and coastal waters may become slight to moderate.

The sunrise is expected at 5:29 a.m., and the sunset will occur at 6:28 p.m.