Classes allowed to continue in non-DepEd schools

The Department of Education (DepEd) announced on Saturday that private and non-DepEd schools that have already started their classes are allowed to proceed.

“After conferring with the Office of the Executive Secretary on the applicability of the decision to private schools and other non-DepEd schools, DepEd hereby clarifies that such private or non-DepEd schools that have already started their classes, or are scheduled to start classes on August 24 or on other dates are allowed to proceed provided they are strictly using only distance learning modalities and that there are no face-to-face classes,” it stated.

Schools that will continue their classes should submit necessary documents required by the department to the regional director.

“These schools shall submit the relevant documents to the Regional Director as required by DepEd Order No. 7, s. 2020 (School Calendar and Activities for School Year 2020-2021) as well as DepEd Order No. 13, s. 2020 and DepEd Order No. 17, s. 2020 on readiness assessment,” it stated.

The advisory came as the department announced the rescheduling of classes from August 24 to October 5 as per the order of President Rodrigo Duterte issued August 14.

The decision of the president was also carried out due to the recommendation of the Secretary on August 6.

“The Department of Education (DepEd) earlier announced the decision of the President to defer the school opening for School Year (SY) 2020-2021 from August 24, 2020, to October 5, 2020, as recommended by the Secretary of Education in light of the implications of the imposition of the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) in Metro Manila and in the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Bulacan,” it stated.

