The local water office announced that there will be a water supply interruption tomorrow that will result in low to no water pressure in several areas of Puerto Princesa.

In an advisory issued on Wednesday, the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) said that the disruption would last from 1 to 5 p.m. on May 26.

Purok Sandiwa, City Hall, Employees Village, a portion of Barangay San Miguel and Brgy. San Pedro, and Brgy. Iwahig are the impacted locations.

“Consumers in the affected locations and nearby areas are advised to store enough water to be used during the conduct of the said maintenance/expansion activity,” PPCWD noted.

It will also be experienced in elevated sections of the city proper in the barangays of Princesa, Tanglaw, Milagrosa, Bagong Sikat, Bagong Silang, Masipag, Masikap, Kalipay, Matiyaga, Pagkakaibigan, and Tagumpay.

The rest of the city proper will experience low-water supply. This is to give way for the installation of fire hydrant at Lapu-Lapu Water Treatment Plant (WTP) in Brgy. Iwahig.

The city water district expressed its apology for the inconvenience and advised public to reach them through 0917-310-5282, 0961-586-7294, and ppcwater@2lt-stephanie-bernardo