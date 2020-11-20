City tricycle driver returns San Vicente school teacher’s laptop

Tarang said she was shocked to realize she had left the laptop unit assigned to her by the Department of Education inside the tricycle when she got home.

Deling Tarang, a headteacher in an elementary school in San Vicente, was distraught when she forgot her all-important laptop in a tricycle while she was commuting Wednesday. She was much relieved when the driver of the tricycle took the effort to find her and returned the gadget.

“Nagdaan ako ng palengke kasi nandoon na rin ako sa bayan. Bitbit ko rin ‘yong laptop kasi kumuha ako ng wallet ko para bumili ng konsumo namin. Pagdating ko sa bahay sa Naval, nagmadali akong bumaba kasi hindi ko na matiis, kailangan ko nang pumunta sa comfort room. Noong papasok na ako, doon ako napatanong kung saan ko ba nailagay ‘yong laptop,” she said.

She said that the laptop was not her personal property but was only assigned to her by the Department of Education (DepEd). It’s carry bag also contained important records and files she uses for blended learning under the new normal in Bunuangin Elementary School (BES), Barangay Port Barton.

“Sige na ang panalangin ko, sabi ko, okay lang kung sa akin yon at mawala. Pero kasi accountability ko yon sa DepEd, nakapangalan lang sa akin. Ang laking pasasalamat ko sa nasakyan ko na tricycle na mabuti rin ‘yong loob niya. Hindi na rin ako nakatulog sa kakaisip, buti na lang may tao na may mabubuting kalooban pa rin ngayon,” Tarang said, expressing admiration towards Agustin for his good heart.

She finally found the laptop when some of her friends called her attention to a message post in the Facebook page looking for the owner of the found laptop.

It turned out that the driver, Jorden Agustin, sought help from his partner to post an information in the Palawan Buy & Sell page on Facebook in order to find the owner of the laptop left inside his tricycle.

“Binuksan ko ‘yong bag, nakita ko na laptop ang laman at may nakalagay na DepEd kaya naisip ko na teacher ang may-ari. Hindi kami agad nakapag-post sa FB para manawagan sa nawawalang laptop kasi medyo pagod na rin. Kaya itong morning ko na na-i-post sa (PPC) Palawan Buy and Sell,” Agustin’s partner said.

The couple believed that the laptop contains important files and must be returned to the teacher immediately.

“Hindi rin kasi maganda na pag-interesan ‘yong gamit na hindi naman namin pag-aari kaya sumubok talaga ako na mag-post muna sa FB page,” she added.

She’s more proud of the honesty of her partner who immediately decided to return the laptop to the owner, the netizen said.

She noticed the comments on her post and learned that Tarang owns the lost laptop after verifying.

Tarang and the driver’s partner communicated online and met personally on Thursday to return the laptop.

Out of her gratitude, Tarang gifted Jorden a small amount as her token of appreciation.

