The city government is stepping up its marketing initiatives with the help of tourism-related establishments (TREs) to turn the barangay of Bacungan into one of the top tourist destinations on the outskirts of Puerto Princesa.

The City Tourism Department (CTD) and the newly formed Bacungan Tourism Adventure (BTA) are working together on a number of marketing projects to make the most of the area’s potential as a travel hub.

The BTA, headed by its president, Engr. Vic Setias, was the first organization established in the city by a group of TREs, according to Imelda Yayen, head of product planning and development of the CTD.

Its formation is based on the goal of encouraging the private sector to help the government revitalize the tourism industry, heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Exciting kasi ang ultimate goal is to present Bacungan as an ultimate tourism destination kasama ‘yong establishments ng mga stakeholders soon. Sabi nga nila this is the [next] El Nido in the making, malapit lang ‘yong accessibility natin sa Puerto at saying naman kung dindaanan lang tayo dahil walang mai-offer ang Puerto kaya nachallenge kami na bakit hindi, nabuo namin itong grupo namin na mga passionate [members of the private sector]” said Setias

Setias also said that they have already started the promotion of Bacungan through the recent activities they have staged.

“Nasa first phase pa lang kami, which is sabi namin i-infuse muna natin sa vocabulary ng mga tao ang barangay bacungan sa mga locals and later on sa mga international market natin, ang daming pwedeng gawin sa bacungan at isa nga dito ang Beach Body, September 24,” he added.

On behalf of the CTD, Yayen believes that Bacungan has a lot of potential, having numerous destinations aside from having the advantage of being part of the “tourism highway” leading to the famous Puerto Princesa Underground River.

“Actually, marami pang hindi nadi-discover sa Barangay Bacungan kasi para ngang they have it all dahil mula sa bundok, dagat, and even yong kanilang lugar ay maeenganyo ka na,” Yayen said.

“The advantage also is that the tourism highway is going to PPUR, kaya kung conceptualize, mahalaga ang kanyang binubuo na your packages and yong tourist spots will be ready, an para sa Turista ay napakalaking tulong nito para sa ating lahat hindi lang sa Barangay Bacungan,” she added.

