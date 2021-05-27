City residents were being inoculated with anti-COVID jabs at the "mega vaccination" center in Puerto Princesa City Coliseum. | Photo courtesy of Puerto Princesa City Covac

City runs out of vaccines for first shot

Puerto Princesa’s vaccination rollout has hit a temporary snag, as the donated vaccine supplies intended for first dose recipients have run out, according to an announcement of the city government.

Continuing vaccinations are currently limited to those getting their 2nd shots, it added.

“Pansamantala ulit matitigil ang pagbibigay ng unang dose ng bakuna kontra COVID at muling magpapatuloy kapag may dumating na new batch of vaccines,” read the statement.

As of Wednesday, at least 19,000 city residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine—11,601 have received their first dose while 3,793 have completed their second dose.

The city’s vaccine rollout is at 8.55 percent of its target to vaccinate at least 180,000 city residents to achieve herd immunity.

The announcement also clarified that vaccine supplies for those awaiting their second shot are secured.

“Patuloy po ang pagbabakuna para sa second dose sapagkat lahat ng second dose vaccine allotment ay nakatabi upang masigurong makukumpleto ng bawat isa ang kanilang bakuna sa kanilang schedule,” the statement added.

The city government has opened the vaccine rollout to categories A2 and A3, or the elderly and those with known comorbidities, in early May as the local health officials “raced against time” before the donated jabs expire by June 30.

Palawan News source confirmed that at least 6,200 anti-COVID jabs were set to be delivered from the national government allocation later this week.

Meanwhile, the 200,000 doses of AstraZeneca jabs purchased from British-Swedish company Oxford-AstraZeneca were expected to arrive by July, according to the British ambassador to the Philippines in his response to city mayor Lucilo Bayron’s plea for expedited delivery.

Like this: Like Loading...

WP Post Author Romar Miranda is a desk editor and reporter of Palawan News. He covers politics, environment, tourism, justice, and sports. In his free time, he enjoys long walks with his dog, Bayani. See author's posts