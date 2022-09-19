- Advertisement by Google -

The city government is stepping up its vaccination campaign in Puerto Princesa, in collaboration with the Department of Health’s (DOH) PinasLakas, with the goal of getting more people to receive their first booster doses.

City Health Office (CHO) Nurse VI Romwel Raymundo said that to date, Puerto Princesa’s vaccination rate is already high at 94.07 percent (194,318 total inoculated population) of the 197,611 target.

“Yung ating partially vaccinated is 7,275. Yun nga lang kailangan nating mas pataasin pa yung ating mga booster doses kaya inilunsad itong ating PinasLakas Puerto Princesa,” Raymundo said on Friday in the Amos Ta Ren sa Puerto Princesa tourism program of the City Tourism Department (CTD).

As part of ramping up the city’s PinasLakas initiatives, the CHO carried out vaccination strategies, which include among others the Katok Bakuna (door-to-door vaccination campaign), Bakunahan sa Barangay (village immunization drive), Vax on the Go, Drive Thru Vaccination, and BakunaSkwela (school vaccination campaign).

City Health Office (CHO) Nurse VI Romwel Raymundo, Nurse III Jayson Igne, and CTD Senior Operations Officer and Promotions Marketing Chief Michie Hitosis-Meneses during the Amos Ta Ren sa Puerto Princesa program on September 16, 2022.

It also maintains offsite vaccination locations to support PinasLakas at Chinatown Mall, City Coliseum, SM City for 5-11 years old children, NCCC, Robinsons Place Palawan, Unitop Mall, New City Hall, Mendoza Park, and Jollibee.

“Naglunsad din tayo ng vaccination campaign doon sa ating mga eskwelahan–yon ang tinatawag namin na BakunaSkwela. Ito po yong school vaccination campaign na may slogan na ‘Bakuna ay yamang pangkalusugan, responsibilidad at obligasyon ng mag-aaral at magulang’,” CHO Nurse III Jayson Igne said.

“Yung Bakunahan sa Barangay naman na inumpisahan noon ay mas pinaigting pa ngayon dahil yong ating mga barangay LGUs ay nagre-request na sila sa atin. No need na po na kami pa ang pumunta sa kanila,” he added.

This week, the Puerto Princesa COVAC will be in Barangay Napsan to provide vaccination services.

There’s also a Bakunahan sa Baybay every Saturday and Sunday near the stage from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on October 1, 2, and 8 and Bakuna-Kosulta on September 21 at 5 p.m. onwards at the People’s Amphitheater in Mendoza Park with the PMS and on October 1-2 at SM City Puerto Princesa from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Magkakaroon po ang PMS ng launching ng Thalassemia Support Group na kung saan andoon din po ang vaccination team para mag-provide ng vaccination para sa nangangailangan nito,” according to Igne.

Other strategies are Bida si Lolo at Lola sa Resbakuna for senior citizens, a pet project of Mayor Lucilo Bayron, which will provide cash incentives to those who will receive their vaccine doses on October 1-4 at Mendoza Park, and the i-heart mo TIKTOK ko PinasLakas Dance Challenge for young people.

The dance contest will award prizes to the 13 Tiktok winners who will receive the most heart reactions. The first prize is P10,000, the second prize is P6,000, and the third prize is P4,000. As a consolation prize, the remaining participants will each receive P1,000.

