City police force honors spiritual leaders in active service

The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) on Monday recognized 10 religious pastors who are serving as spiritual leaders of their squad units.

The recognition was part of the Philippine National Police (PNP) celebration of 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines which started from March 16, 1521.

The 10 pastors awarded were Ptr. Jehu Cayaon, life coach of City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) of 1st platoon; Ptr. David Quicson of CMFC 2nd platoon; Ptr. Jeffrey Paglinawan of CMFC 3rd platoon; Ptr. Billy Joe Campo of CMFC, 4th platoon; Ptr. Teodoro Gaid of CMFC; Ptr.Mark Maurico of Police Station 2 (PS-2); Ptr. Mario Gabua of Police Station 1 (PS-1); and Ptrs. Phillip Canuto,Jr., Gospel Doromal, and Jan Michael Jagmis, of Tourist Police Unit (TPU).

During the recognition rights, city director P/Col. Sergio Vivar Jr., said the awardees have been helping their squad in performing their responsibilities well in their field and that their Christian belief is significant in lifting up their morality as officers in their respective teams.

“Friends from the religious sectors, priests and pastors, no specific religion, helped the squad system in the PNP in its effort to prepare the institution of police officers. In the Philippines, the PNP Christian belief has significantly contributed to the moral ascendancy of the organization,” Vivar said.

“The theme of this centennial anniversary is victory in humanity while the official song is Bagani, a Monobo word for warrior and leader. This is very apt to the role the PNP play s. The policemen are regarded as warrior in their drive in combating crimes and terrorism especially amidst the threat of COVID-19,” he added.