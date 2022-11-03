The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) has recorded zero untoward incidents in the commemoration of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day in the city.

Police Lt. Col. Allen Palacio said they had increased police visibility on major city roads aside from their usual cemetery and other public area posts.

Palacio noticed that this year, not many people went to the cemeteries.

“Kaunti ang bumisita din talaga ngayon, kasi medyo maulan din talaga. Limited din ang ano….hindi nag a-allow ng overnight stay ang private cemeteries. Kung tutuusin ng simula kagabi wala ng tao bandang alas-9 ng gabi both public and private cemeteries,” the police officer said.

He also said that people who visit cemeteries now know more about the rules that are in place. He used the example of an older woman who gave up a knife on her own in the City Public Cemetery to show that people are taking some responsibility.

“Iniwan na lang niya, tapos pag uwi dadalhin din niya. Katwiran kasi, hindi niya pwedeng iwan sa bahay niya dahil after ng sementeryo may pupuntahan siya na kailangan niya yun. Kapag mga ganun naman, may mga konsiderasyon yan. Depende din kasi sa mga taong may dala. Siguro kung ang makukunan natin ng ganung patalim ay mga kabataan na alam naman nating manggugulo sila, magkakaroon tayo ng aksyon,” Palacio shared.

