The city government on Monday launched a series of activities to mark the 44th National Disability Prevention and Rehabilitation Week.

Genaro Manaay, program manager of the Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO), said that different activities will include a special olympics, an orientation on DOLE workers’ association for solo parents, distribution of livestock to beneficiaries, medical missions, and consular services.

“[Ang activity na ito] ay para kahit may kapansanan, unang-una alisin ang barrier, psychologically kahit PWD ay kaya,” Manaay said.

They will also hold food processing training by the City PESO and intermediate and advanced sign language training.

Maanay said that there are almost 8,000 registered PWDs in their office who are receiving P2,000 quarterly.

The city government also allotted P79.6 million to PDAO for 2022 programs, operations, and projects.