Talipapa or community market establishments selling fresh fish and meat may now apply for a temporary special license from the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO), as City Hall considers changes to its ordinance that supposedly restricts the selling of these products in the main markets.

Steph Magay, from the City BPLO, said that they have already asked talipapa owners to apply for an inspection to facilitate the granting of a special permit.

“Dahil naman yung karamihan sa talipapa na yan ay either nagbebenta lang or nagbabayad sa lupa na may nagmamay-ari, pinayagan na silang maissuehan ng permit provided na ang kanilang [mga stalls] ay walang terms such as ‘meat’, ‘fresh,’. Supposedly yan ay sa market talaga, pero for human consideration, at parang nirerevise din yung clearance at may ordinance din ata na ireregulate yung talipapa,” Magay said.

Talipapa owners could get a permit by presenting a contract of lease and consent from the property owner where their stalls are located, and an affidavit expressing preparedness to vacate road expansions, or if the city or provincial government expropriated the area.

Magay said elected barangay officers have been authorized to issue notices of violation to these establishments if they operated without permits, or if they haven’t vacated. She also said that these notices should be given to both the talipapa owner as the lessee, and the land owner as the lessor.

Magay said concerns regarding sanitation and safety should be addressed by appropriate agencies of the city government.

“Pag nag-i-inspect kami, for example, nakita na masikip ang fire exit sasabihan namin sila, pero di na namin kailangang dalhin si fire [department] kasi obvious naman yung violation,” Magay said.

She said that the BPLO could only sanction the talipapa with regards to their permits, and that they cannot issue a notice of violation outside of regulating licenses.