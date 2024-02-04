The City Environment and Natural Resources Office (ENRO) joined the global community in celebrating World Wetlands Day on Friday, February 2, under the theme “Wetlands and Human Well-being.”

The office conducted an Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activity for Grade 7 and 8 students of Iwahig National High School and Irawan National High School.

“This year’s campaign spotlights how interconnected wetlands and human life are—with people drawing sustenance, inspiration, and resilience from these productive ecosystems,” the City ENRO said in a statement.

“Importantly, the theme for 2024 underscores the vital role of wetlands in supporting biodiversity, inspiration, and resilience for the world’s well-being,” the office added.

The City ENRO emphasizes the importance of understanding and protecting these precious ecosystems.

“Just as wetlands and people are intricately connected, so too are our individual actions pivotal in preserving the health of the world’s wetlands. By drawing strength from our communal concern for the world’s wetlands, we can do more to care for, nurture, and support these precious ecosystems,” City ENRO stressed.