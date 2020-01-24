City Jail holds drug testing for employees, detainees

Jail Senior Inspector Irene Gaspar, warden of the PPCJ, said 42 employees and around 25 persons deprived of liberty (PDL) were subjected to the drug testing.

A drug testing for employees of the Puerto Princesa City Jail (PPCJ) and its detainees was carried out Thursday by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) as part of its internal cleansing and bid to remain drug-free since 2017.

The PDLs that underwent the testing, she said, were those whose entry to the PPCJ was because of drugs.

“Ito ay part ng aming internal cleansing sa aming hanay sa BJMP and we are maintaining na drug-free jail facility tayo dahil kami ay na-declare two years ago na drug-free jail facility. Kasama rin po dito ang mga PDL with drug-related cases,” she said.

The last drug testing that was done inside the city jail was in 2019, she said, with their regional director. The drug testing on Thursday is what they consider “year starter activity”.

Gaspar is hopeful that the results will turn negative for both employees and detainees.

“Depende sa magiging resulta, pero gusto talaga natin ma-maintain dahil ito pong drug-testing ay isa sa mga parameters para makita natin na ang ating mga personnel ay hindi involved sa droga pati na rin ang ating mga PDL,” she said.

She said the drug testing is conducted every quarter, including those that are unannounced.

