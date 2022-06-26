The Puerto Princesa City Incident Management Team (IMT) recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases from Tubbataha Reefs National Park.

The new cases involve 15 out of 22 locals and foreigners. According to the City IMT, some of the foreigners are already living in the Philippines.

Of the figure, 3 are Filipinos and 12 are foreigners, who are fully vaccinated, and between the age range 27-73. All 22 are in the city’s quarantine facilities.

The group arrived in the city on June 16 and immediately proceeded to Tubbataha together with 26 boat crew.

While on tour on June 19-21, five individuals manifested COVID symptoms and underwent rapid antigen tests where they turned positive, according to the city IMT said Sunday.

The boat sailed back to Puerto Princesa City and arrived on June 22 where they were met by personnel of IMT and brought to the isolation facility while the crew members were quarantined in the boat.

The 22 tourists, including the five RAT positive, underwent RT-PCR tests on June 24, where 12 came out positive. They are asymptomatic and are set to be released on June 30.

The 26 boat crew, who are currently in offshore quarantine, will undergo tests at the city’s molecular lab on June 27.

This is the fourth time COVID-19 cases were recorded from Tubbataha.