City IMT launches anti-dengue campaign

The City IMT with the barangay officials and healthcare workers of Barangay Maunlad conduct misting operations after the COVID-19 and Dengue Awareness Program. || Image courtesy of City Incident Management Team

The city incident management team (IMT) on Monday launched its COVID-19 and Dengue Awareness Program in Barangay Maunlad in aid of mitigating the vector-borne disease.

Health authorities have stepped up its campaign against dengue, as the local government continued to grapple with the highly infectious new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Ginawa ang Oplan Taob at Misting kung saan ipinakita sa mga barangay officials and health worker kung ano ang mga lugar at bagay na maaaring pamahayan ng lamok, at pano ito sisirain at lilinisin upang makaiwas sa dengue,” the statement issued on Facebook on Thursday evening said.

Puerto Princesa topped the regional list with the highest number of dengue cases with 303 patients from January to June 2019. In 2018, 283 dengue cases were reported on the same period.

The awareness campaign came as the rainy season kicked in, which usually brings the anticipated spike in the number of vector-borne diseases.

“Dahil panahon na naman ng tag-ulan, isa sa mga inaasahan natin ay ang muling paglaganap ng Dengue sa ating lugar,” the statement added.

Misting operation was also conducted, which the Department of Health (DOH) said is “more effective than fogging” and “safer for families”.

“The misting chemicals last up to one month on the walls and other surfaces that is why mosquitoes die. It is also safe to humans and animals, it only kills insects,” the DOH report said.

In 2019, an outbreak was declared in Barangays Cabayugan and Buenavista, after 78 dengue cases were reported in the localities

