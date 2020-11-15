City holds tourism caravan as kick off promotion

Assistant city tourism officer Demetrio Alvior said in an interview with Palawan News during the 1st Tourism Promotional Caravan on Sunday at Tagkawayan Beach, Barangay Bacungan, that it is easier to implement social distancing and other required measures on beaches.

The city government will prioritize the promotion of beach attractions in opening its tourism sector.

Assistant city tourism officer Demetrio Alvior said in an interview with Palawan News during the 1st Tourism Promotional Caravan on Sunday at Tagkawayan Beach, Barangay Bacungan, that it is easier to implement social distancing and other required measures on beaches.

“Mga beaches natin ang inuna natin na buksan para medyo hindi prone sa transmission ng COVID-19 dahil malawak at mainit kaya talagang mai-implement natin ang social distancing. Mas mababa ang risk kapag ito ang inuna natin,” he said.

Alvior said that aside from the official opening of the tourism destinations in the city on December 8, they are planning to conduct a dry run starting December 1.

“Tinitingnan namin na buksan sa December 1 pero dry run lang muna para talagang ma-ensure natin na maayos at para talaga muna sa local. Kapag nakita natin [after ng December 8] na talagang ready na tayo ay bago na naman tayo sa domestic magbubukas,” Alvior said.

The city government also imposed a discount on the entrance fees of the beach destinations to encourage the public.

“Medyo mababa ang entrance fees ng mga sites natin para affordable sa mga Palawenyo. Kaya we truly encourage our kababayan na tangkilin ang mga destinasyon natin dahil marami pa rin sa atin ang hindi nakakapunta sa mga lugar na ‘yan dito sa atin,” he said.

He said that destinations in the southern part of the city are not yet ready for the public.

“Sa south ang mga sites natin dyan ay ang Tagbarungis, [Sta. Lucia] hot spring, at Acacia Tunnel pero makikita natin na hindi pa ganon ka ready ang ating sites doon. Inuuna muna natin ang mga ready ng destinations gaya nito,” he said.

He also said that they will observe the performance of local tourism before they open to domestic tourists.

“Lahat kasi ‘yan ay nakadepende sa readiness ng city kagaya ng mga laboratory, kaya kung mag open tayo sa domestic ay dapat ready talaga. Ang pandemic na ito ay hindi mawawala, so kailangan na natin buksan ang ekonomiya and at the same time ay nagagawa natin ang mga protocols para safe pa rin tayo,” Alvior said.

He also said that the Incident Management Team (IMT) will inspect the tourism destination before they open to the public to assure the safety of the visitors.

The COVID marshalls will also help to make sure that protocols are being implemented in a particular site.

“Ini-inspection ito ng ating IMT para malaman ang kahandaan ng lugar at kasama na rin ang mga COVID marshalls na tutulong para maimplement ng maayos ang protocols,” Alvior added.

In addition, the caravan aims to promote the tourism industry of the city including the Community-based Sustainable Tourism (CBST) and to encourage the local residents that sites are safe according to Alvior.

“Ginawa natin ito para ipaalam sa lahat na ang tourism sa Puerto Princesa City ay soon to open. This is a preparation na rin at para maging ready sa pagtanggap ng turista,” he said.

“Hindi naman talaga kami nag-eexpect ng sobrang daming tao but at least ‘yong opening ng mga sites natin ay para maipakita na we are ready at safe sila sa virus kahit namamasyal sila ” Alvior added.

The caravan was highlighted by a visit to the Mother Tree and Tagkuriring Falls, all located at the northwestern side of the city.

“Itong mga pinupuntahan [sa caravan] ay kasama sa mga ino-offer natin, itong Tagkawayan, Takuriring Falls at ang Mother Tree ang Westcoast leg natin. May mga kasunod pa, yong northeast sa may Astoria at northwest sa Buevanista to Sabang. Puwede rin natin daanan ang iba pang mga sites,” Alvior said.

CBST operators, city government offices, Palawan Motorcycle Organization, Palawan Bikers Association, Palawan Eagle Motorcycle Club, Puerto Princesa Frisbee Association, Naval Forces West Cycling Team, Philippine Air Force Cycling Team, City Sports Bikers, Aerox/Nmax Riders Club, associations of tourism destinations, tour operators, enterprises in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan Operators Tourist Transport Service Coop, Gabay Turista ng Puerto Princesa, alliance of restaurant owners, pearls and sourvenirs shop, Tourist Transport Drivers Association, Tourist Tricycle Hotel Frontliners, Bloom Field Tourist Transport, and Puerto Princesa City Chamber of Commerce are among the participants of the caravan.

WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food. See author's posts