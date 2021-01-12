City health office issues dengue alert

City health officer Dr. Ricardo Panganiban said it is the responsibility of households to undertake measures to prevent dengue, as he urged them to ensure cleanliness around their areas and to avoid creating stagnant waters that may become breeding sites for mosquitoes.

The City Health Office (CHO) has issued a public reminder of the need for vigilance against a possible rise in dengue cases during the current wet season.

City health officer Dr. Ricardo Panganiban said it is the responsibility of households to undertake measures to prevent dengue, as he urged them to ensure cleanliness around their areas and to avoid creating stagnant waters that may become breeding sites for mosquitoes.

“Nandiyan na talaga ang dengue. Ang preventive measure d’yan ay unang-una ‘yong mga households mismo. Sila dapat ang mangunguna na pagaasikaso ng tahanan nila,” he said.

“Lalo na ngayon, walang pasok [face-to-face lang] kaya halos lahat talaga ay nasa bahay,” Panganiban said.

Panganiban said that the public should exercise 4s or search and destroy of mosquito breeding places, self-protection, seek early consultation, and support fogging or spraying in hotspot areas.

“Sa lahat ng ‘yan ang suporta nila sa mga aktibidad ng LGU ang kailangan namin [kagaya ng fogging at spraying],” he said.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease which symptoms includes high fever, headache, muscle and joint pain. Dengue mosquitoes are known to be active between 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Palawan province had recorded a drop of around 44 percent of dengue cases from January to May of 2020 compared to 2019.

