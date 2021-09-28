The city government is set to start several improvement projects in two barangays in Puerto Princesa that will include road concreting with drainage system and sidewalks.

In a post, Monday, the City Information Office (CIO) said the concreting of Suha Road with drainage in Brgy. San Jose is expected to be completed in 150 days.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the more than P17.5 million project was led by Mayor Lucilo Bayron on September 17. The city’s 20 percent Development Fund will be utilized by the City Engineering Department (CED), which will be in charge.

Suha Road has a length of 585.00 linear meters, 6.10-meter, and thickness measuring 0.23 meters or nine inches.

- Advertisement -

Another road concreting project with a sidewalk and drainage system will also begin in Brgy. Tiniguiban to connect the Puerto Princesa Science High School (PPSHS) to Palawan State University (PSU), the Sepak Takraw Court, City Hall, and Rafols Road.

Bayron said on the same day that the fund will also be from the 20 percent Development Fund amounting to P17.3 million.

“Itong kalsada na ito ay hindi lang magiging mahalaga para sa Puerto Princesa Science High, hindi lang para sa City Hall kundi isama na natin yung PSU, he said.

Engr. Alberto Jimenez Jr. said the road is 440.00 linear meters and thickness of 0.25 meters or 10 inches. It is thick in anticipation of the viaduct.

On September 25, groundbreaking activities were also conducted for the concreting and widening of the Inagawan Road with sidewalk and drainage system Phase 1 in Barangay Inagawan; material and recovery facility building and washing and packing building at the Irawan Integrated Agriculture Center, concreting of Ipil Street (riverside) in Irawan, and Subdivision Road at the Pagkakaisa Relocation Site in Barangay Sicsican.

On the same day, Bayron led the inauguration of the concreted road at Kuyba Almoneca at Sitio Masikap in Barangay San Jose that was started on September 10, 2021. Its completion date is expected on November 8 from the 20 percent Development Fund.