Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron spearheaded the launch of Ugnayan sa Barangay for the first quarter of 2024 in four barangays in the northern part of Puerto Princesa on Tuesday, February 20.

The City Information Office (CIO) said Tuesday that Bayron led a brief program that brought essential services to the residents of Barangays Langogan, Binduyan, Concepcion, and Tanabag.

He emphasized the significance of not only distributing eight kilograms of commercial rice but also of bringing various city services closer to remote areas.

The services included free medical and dental check-ups from the City Health Office, distribution of free vegetable seeds and fruit tree seedlings from the Office of the City Agriculture, vaccines and medicines for animals from the City Veterinary Office, free consultation and document assistance from the Civil Registrar’s Office, counseling from the City Social Welfare and Development Office, services from the Office of the Senior Citizen and Person with Disability Office, and complimentary haircuts from the Philippine Navy Marines, City PNP, and Bong Villanueva Salon.

This marks the eighth year since Bayron conceptualized Ugnayan sa Barangay in 2017.

The program is expected to continue its week-long journey through rural barangays in the city.