The city government of Puerto Princesa inaugurated a newly renovated farm-to-market road spanning over six kilometers at Sitio Busngol, Brgy. Sta. Lourdes, on March 23.

In addition to city councilors, barangay chiefs, farmers, and members of the Mega Apuradong Kabataan ng Puerto Princesa, Mayor Lucilo Bayron oversaw the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Purok President Billy Belano and Brgy. Captain Jeramel Pulanco expressed immense gratitude for Mayor Bayron’s initiative, highlighting the significance of the upgraded road in the remote area of the barangay.

They emphasized its role in enhancing productivity among farmers and residents by providing comfortable access.

City Agriculturist Melissa Macasaet also conveyed her joy at fulfilling a longstanding request from Sitio Busngol residents.

She noted the leadership’s attention to the needs of farmers in the area, with support from the Office of the City Engineer and the Rotary Club of Puerto Princesa-Central in promoting agricultural growth from cultivation to market distribution.

The widow of Palawan 3rd District representative Edward Hagedorn, Ellen, accompanied by their daughter Eva Christine Villegas, attended the event, reflecting on the past challenges of the road in the area.

They commended Bayron’s project for improving the lives of many residents.

Bayron expressed gratitude to city departments, particularly the Office of the City Engineer and the Office of the City Agriculture, for their exemplary service in supporting rural barangays’ needs.

He also encouraged farmers to expand vegetable and crop cultivation, not only for food security but also for livelihood and economic development in Sitio Busngol.