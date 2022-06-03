The city government conducted a two-day basic life support (BLS) training for tourism workers aimed at making Puerto Princesa City the “safest destination in the Philippines”.

The training was spearheaded by the City Tourism Office (CTO), in partnership with the City Health Office (CHO), the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), and the Provincial DRRMO, and held at the City Coliseum from June 1 to 2.

In a statement released by the City Information Office on Thursday, senior tourism operations officer Cyril Faith Negosa said that the workshop would cover safety rules and measures for pools, resorts, and hotels.

“This is a continuous effort of the City Tourism Office to make Puerto Princesa City the safest destination in the Philippines,” Negosa said.

A total of 42 tourism frontliners, most of whom were lifeguards, participated in the event where they also learned health measures and first response to accidents, and drowning.

The activity was in line with the New Guidelines for Basic Life Support issued by the Department of Health (DOH) for the “new normal” in tourism under a pandemic.

The training was conducted under the supervision of Benedict Basaya from the CHO.