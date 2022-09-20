- Advertisement by Google -

The city government has completed the construction of its enhanced satellite clinic in Barangay Macarascas to provide free basic diagnostic and medical services to residents, Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron announced Monday.

Mayor Bayron said it will be ready to serve in the area and nearby barangays as soon as they have acquired and set up the equipment that the enhanced satellite clinic needs.

“Dalawang araw yong ating groundbreaking and inauguration–Wednesday, Thursday–labing isa yong inauguration at walo yong groundbreaking. Sa mga inauguration, siguro noteworthy yong inauguration ng ating satellite clinic… enhanced satellite clinic sa Macarascas, tapos na,” he said during the city’s regular Monday flag raising ceremony.

“Bibilihin na natin yong lahat ng mga equipment doon, mai-fit na doon para i-operate na natin, para ma-commission na natin yong enhanced satellite clinic,” he informed City Health Office chief Dr. Ricardo Panganiban.

- Advertisement -

Over P31 million from the General Fund of 2020 was the initial amount set aside for the healthcare facility. March this year saw the announcement of its construction.

Bayron previously stated that he would rather build satellite clinics throughout the city than brand-new hospitals.

He said that in order to avoid hospitalization, the emphasis would be on giving those in need immediate access to diagnostic services.

‼️CEBUPACIFIC PROMO‼️

Travel period: OCTOBER to DECEMBER 10, 2022

Selling until seats last!

Inclusions:

▪️Free 7kg handcarry baggage

📱09104373305

📱09687632376

📝Note:

Limited seats and selected dates only!

Like our page for more lowest fare updates!

https://www.facebook.com/solisjera

About Post Author