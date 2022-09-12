- Advertisement by Google -

The Sangguniang Panlungsod has given Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron permission to make an agreement with SM Prime Holdings, Inc. and sign a memorandum of agreement (MOA) in order to set up the Government Service Express Center (GSEC) in the SM Puerto Princesa mall.

The city government has set up a branch of its Business One Stop Shop (BOSS) program at the GSEC, which was just opened by SM Puerto Princesa.

BOSS will offer city government services at the GSEC. These include services for tourists and the renewal of business permits.

Aside from the city government, other government agencies that have offices at the GSEC are the Bureau of Quarantine, Land Transportation Office (LTO), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and Philippine National Police (PNP).

- Advertisement -

Under the MOA, the SM Puerto Princesa will host the city government’s BOSS for a period of three years that will be free from rental fees except for the electricity, water, and other utilities, which will be at the expense of the city government.

“The establishment of GSEC is very important for our constituents because instead of going to the city hall, they will just go to SM and at the same time make city transactions in the mall,” Councilor Nesario G. Awat stated in his report.

Meanwhile, the Sangguniang Panlungsod also approved a resolution extending gratitude to SM Puerto Princesa for its support to the city government’s programs and activities.

“Based on our committee meeting, SM is very cooperative in all programs of the city government by extending support such as Kadiwa market, blood-letting activities, jobs fair, Subaraw Festival and other tourism activities. In view of this, a resolution extending gratitude to SM Puerto Princesa for their usual support to the city government’s programs and activities,” Awat said.

About Post Author