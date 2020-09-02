City government to go after ‘illegal talipapa’

This developed after local officials pointed out that some 724 unlicensed establishments have flourished across 12 barangays, particularly in Santa Monica, Tiniguiban, Tagburos, San Pedro, and Sicsican.

The local government will clamp down on the proliferation of “illegal talipapa” in the city starting October.

This developed after local officials pointed out that some 724 unlicensed establishments have flourished across 12 barangays, particularly in Santa Monica, Tiniguiban, Tagburos, San Pedro, and Sicsican.

“Licensing ang magbibigay ng notice. Tatlong notice ‘yan. ‘Yong last notice, October so by October wala na sila,” said zoning officer Engr. Edwin Roña.

Certain vendors from the government-controlled associations asserted that the thriving makeshift markets within the communities have significantly thwarted revenue from the Old and New Public Markets.

In an earlier report by Palawan News during the onset of enhanced community quarantine, several community markets have been opened by small and micro-entrepreneurs to ease in buying produce brought by the travel restrictions during the pandemic.

Certain market-goers have claimed that purchasing in “talipapa” is “more convenient” as opposed to having a trip to the wet market.

The business permits and licensing office (BPLO) remained firm that running business establishments require necessary permits from the local government.

“Karamihan sa mga talipapa dito ay walang permit. Ang nilalagay nila instead of talipapa, sari-sari store,” said licensing officer Theresa Rodriguez.

The local officials will start handing inspections and handing out notices to the violators by September.

(With a report from Jeshyl Guiroy)

About the Author Romar Miranda is the social media officer of Palawan News who also writes about politics and the environment.