City government setting up own COVID-19 testing lab

The city government of Puerto Princesa is expecting to soon operate its own reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT PCR) testing facility located at the New City Health Complex in Barangay Sta. Monica.

Dr. Ric Panganiban, city health officer, told Palawan News on Monday that they are waiting for the completion of the training of their personnel who will be assigned to the Infectious Diseases Molecular Laboratory for the testing of COVID-19. He added that the molecular laboratory can process around 500 tests per day.

Photo courtesy of Jan Charlee Ligad, Earl Timbancaya, and City Information Office (CIO)

After the training, he said they will secure a license to operate the laboratory from the Department of Health (DOH).

“Kulang na lang ng training ng ating med tech. As soon as possible, makakuha tayo ng license to operate,” he said.

“Ready na po ‘yong facility. Yong kuryente kasi nya temporary pa ‘yong nandoon so kailangan pang kabitan ng kuryente na direkta, hindi’ yong naka-tap lang. Yon pa ‘yong pina-process natin,” Dr. Panganiban added.

The laboratory is capable of standard COVID-19 testing (SARSCoV-2 detection) which will be used through real time RT PCR method as well as other infectious diseases confirmatory testing.

“Puwede nang makapag-test ng RT PCR yong mga involved standard sa pag diagnose ng COVID katulad ng ginagawa sa ibang lugar. Yong swab test doon na sya ira-run,” Panganiban said.

Currently, RT PCR tests needed by the city health office are mainly being done at the provincial testing facility located at the Ospital ng Palawan (ONP).