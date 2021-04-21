City government rolls out 2nd public transport subsidy program

The city government is set to implement the second round of public transport subsidy program from April 21 to 30.

The Sangguniang Panlungsod on Tuesday, approved in a special session City Ordinance No. 218-2021 providing subsidy to jeepney/multicab, and tricycle drivers and operators pursuant to the Public Transport Subsidy Project of the city government while under the declaration of ECQ and authorizing the mayor to utilize any available funds from his office for such purpose.

For qualified jeepney/multicab operators, the amount of P1,000 will be given as cash subsidy which will be equally divided to driver and operator including 12 liters of fuel everyday.

In return, “no [fare] payment shall be collected from the passengers during the special declaration of ECQ,” the ordinance stated.

The 6,250 qualified tricycles will receive two liters per day during the ECQ and an amount of P100 per day subsidy for the driver.

“Fares shall be allowed to be collected by tricycle franchise holders provided that qualified tricycles shall observe the color and number scheme both for regular and special franchise holder in effect, wherein the beneficiaries will operate for five days only,” it added.

The City Traffic Management Office will be the primary agency to implement and determine qualified jeepney/multicab beneficiaries, while the City Tricycle Franchising Section will determine the qualified tricycle beneficiaries.

On Monday, the city council also approved a resolution allowing Mayor Lucilo Bayron to realign the 25 million funds from the Urban Poor Shelter Support Project to the Health Emergency Response for COVID-19 pandemic project.

In 2020, the city government already implemented the public transport subsidy project when the entire city was the placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).

WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods. See author's posts