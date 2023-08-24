The final coordination meeting for the third episode of the “Save the Puerto Princesa Bays” program was held in the City Mayor’s Office earlier today with program managers adding some minor changes to the event that will be held in Barangay Pagkakaisa this Saturday.

Assistant City Administrator Carlo Abogado and Oplan Linis project manager Dreu Manlawe modified some of the programs from the successful run of the previous episode.

The modifications primarily revolved around the Scoop Basura 2.0 event, specifically entailing the inclusion of additional waste receptacles for utilization, as well as the reorganization of the garbage truck route during the collection process.

These enhancements originated from an observation made in the prior episode, wherein the narrow street corners in Brgy. Bagong Silang became crowded as individuals formed queues to weigh and dispose of their trash.

The Scoop Basura 2.0 from the previous episode accrued a total of 1,065 trash bins, collecting an estimated 43 tons of trash that filled 13 ten-wheeler garbage trucks.

An additional alteration involved categorizing the private sectors and NGOs together with the academe sector. In earlier episodes, they were placed within the “barangay” classification, but they couldn’t attain a rank due to the numerous trash bins obtained by the purok member groups within that same category.

The previous winners of the Scoop Basura were divided into three categories: Barangay, Academe, and Men-in-Uniform sectors. Each group was required to collect at least 10 trash bins filled with coastal area debris to be eligible for participation in the event. In order to be awarded as champions and be in the running for the grand prize of P20,000, they needed to amass more than 50 bins.

The triumphant team in the Barangay category was the 4Rs, which gathered a total of 130 trash bins. They were trailed by Purok Mameng with 102 bins and Action Man, who accumulated 96 bins.

In the Academe category, Palawan National School emerged as the sole ranked winner, securing 50 bins.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA) was the only ranked winner in the Men-in-Uniform category, collecting a total of 30 bins.

Manlawe noticed that participants from the two latter categories only collected the minimum required amount of 10 trash bins, and encouraged the other sectors to exceed that this Saturday, August 26.

Owing to the substantial volume of trash gathered in the preceding episode, the program made the decision to introduce bonus cash prizes to the Scoop Basura 2.0 event.

The top achiever that will managed to collect 70 full bins (excluding the initial 50), would receive an extra P20,000. The first-place contender that could amass another 60 full bins (excluding the initial 40) would be awarded an extra P15,000.

Manlawe wanted to encourage the participants to collect more trash than they did previously.

“Last time, bago natin i-launch yung episode two, akala ko mahihirapan silang buuin yung singkwenta sa tatlong oras. Mali pala, kasi wala pang isang oras ay may isang team na na nakapuno ng singkwenta na bins,” said Manlawe.

The third episode of the Save The Puerto Princesa Bays program will be held in the Quito area (cruise port), this August 26, starting at 4:30 a.m.