The city government’s environment office has started working with private-sector partners on a house-rebuilding project in Barangay Maoyon for 20 families that were displaced by Typhoon Odette.

On Friday, December 28, the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (City ENRO) led by its chief, Atty. Carlo Gomez, distributed 10,000 board feet of assorted lumber with P30,000-P35,000 worth of housing materials donated by partners Palawan Geographic Society (PGS), Wild Bird Photographer of the Philippines (WBPP), and Association of Puerto Princesa Quarry Permittees (APPQP).

According to Gomez, mayor Lucilo Bayron authorized the distribution of lumber supplies from trees toppled by Odette during its onslaught on December 17 for families in Maoyon that need housing materials to rebuild.

He added that they worked closely with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) to ensure that the right procedure was followed, which included the use of chainsaws.

“Binigyan tayo ng instruction na dalhin ito sa mga barangay at tistisin para gawing lumber para sa mga kababayan natin na nasalanta,” he said. The lumber were from nato, ipil, dahao, and gemilina trees.

“Originally, dapat kahoy lang ang ipamimigay natin pero kinumpleto nila. May 14 pieces na yero, mga pako, at lata ng langis. Sa design na ito at mga materials ay makakapagpatayo sila ng temporary shelter,” he said.

Gomez explained that the groups that worked with the city government on the house rebuilding project hoped to motivate other organizations to provide housing supplies to the typhoon victims.

In Maoyon, the recipients were chosen through a raffle. Around 200 family heads were on the list, but only 20 were chosen to receive the full house reconstruction supplies package.

“Naghahangad sila na maging catalyst. Catalyst in the sense na makapamahagi ng pinaka kailangan, marami kasi ang nag-e-engage sa food supply pero kung titingnan mo kagaya ngayon na umulan ay may ilan pa rin na nasa ganoong sitwasyon [na walang bahay],” he said.

“Pinipilit natin sa city government na bigyan lahat para matulungan lahat. Hindi makakatanggap ang iba sa ngayon pero ang goal natin ay mabawasan ng kunti ang nangangailangan. May initial na rin na ginawang pamamahagi ang city government at barangay,” Gomez added.

He said “good lumber distribution” will be carried out also in the barangays of Concepcion, San Rafael, Langogan, Cabayugan, Tagabenit, Macarascas, and Bahile.

“I hope makapaghintay ang ating mga kababayan dahil makakasama natin ang mga nabanggit ko na mga organization na mamimigay at least 10 [beneficiary] kada barangay,” he said.