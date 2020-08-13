City DepEd completes successful dry run of modular learning in selected schools

The dry run was conducted in preparation for the August 24 opening of schools without face-to-face classes, utilizing instead prepared learning modules that will guide students from their respective homes.

The City Schools Division of the Department of Education declared it had a “successful” dry run of its modular learning method in selected urban and rural schools conducted on August 3 to 7.

The dry run was conducted in preparation for the August 24 opening of schools without face-to-face classes, utilizing instead prepared learning modules that will guide students from their respective homes.

“Successful po. May kaunting glitches but kaya naman ayusin before August 24 sa tulong ng lahat ng education stakeholders,” Gina Francisco, division information officer, told Palawan News.

She said that among the “challenges” they had encountered include learners having difficulty understanding the instructions on the modules, stray dogs chasing after teachers, and “istambays”.

Gina Francisco, division information officer, told Palawan News that despite the glitches, the modular distance learning (MDL) dry runs indicated that learners are ready for the opening of the modified classes on August 24.

The pilot testing and dry runs of the modules were conducted in four schools in the city, classified into urban and rural in the last week of July to test their applicability and the process or flow of distribution.

The schools in the urban area are Gregorio Oquendo Memorial Elementary School (GOMES) and San Miguel National High School (SMNHS). The rural schools are Simpokan Elementary School (SES) on the west coast and Marcelino A. Javarez National High School (MAJNHS) in Barangay Maryogon.

In SMNHS where Palawan News was invited to witness the pilot simulation activity of the MDL, Elefesette Batul, principal III, led the distribution of modules Set A and Set B.

Set A was distributed on Monday in different barangays in the city where there are SMNHS students. It contains four subjects — Science, Filipino, Math, and Technology and Livelihood Education or TLE.

Set B was distributed also in different barangays including Mandaragat where the SMNHS has students. It contains the same number of subjects — Math, English, Araling Panlipunan, and Values Education.

Batul said the SMNHS prepared three strategies to distribute the modules to meet every learner’s need and capacity for the school year — barangay pick up, house-to-house delivery, and school pick up.

Ernesto Lerio, a teacher and process observer in the simulation, shared his experience during the dry run. His unforgettable experience was how to avoid stray dogs from running after them.

“Sa una medyo exciting, pero noong nandoon na kami sa field doon namin naramdaman ang risk sa part ng mga teacher considering the distance from the school or from the barangay to household kung saan nakatira ang mga learners. Kung challenges lang, marami po kaming dinaanan. Nandyan ang mga aso, hindi rin maiwasan ang mga tambay na bibiru-biruin ka,” Lerio said.

Jennelyn Rodriguez, assigned in monitoring, noted that some learners had difficulty following instructions in the module.

“Most likely ang concern patungkol sa module na kung saan merong mga part na hindi naiintindihan ng bata but since ang school naman sa pagbibigay ng module ay merong naka-attach na contact numbers ng kanilang mga subject teacher, so free ang bata na kontakin ang kanilang subject teachers kung meron man silang question patungkol doon sa module na medyo hindi nila naintindihan,” Rodriguez said.

GOMES, on the other hand, conducted its pilot simulation activity on modular learning on August 3-7.

Ali Pinzon, Jr., GOMES principal, told Palawan News that their preparation first oriented their teachers about the modular learning system.

“Part of our preparation ay nag-orient muna kami, una in-educate muna ‘yong mga teacher, nag-take muna sila ng process at nag-set kami ng mga series of orientation sa mga parents na involved sa dry run and even sa mga barangays officials kung saan meron kaming mga estudyanteng nag-aaral at sakop ng barangay nila,” Pinzon said.

“Lahat ng mga barangay na ‘yon ay nagkaroon kami ng orientation at plan kung papaano gagamitin ang modules at papaano ang pagkuha ng modules at pagbalik nito sa mga teachers, ano ang role ng barangay, role ng parents, at role ng school,” he added.

(With reports from Jayra Joyce Taboada)