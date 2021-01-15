City dad proposes to move minimum trike fare back to P10

Councilor Peter Q. Maristela who chairs the City Council’s Transportation Committee authored SDO No. 186-2021 which reverts back the P10 tricycle fare citing the impact of P20 on tricycle commuters.

A City Councilor is seeking the lifting of the P20 special tricycle fare rate and revert to the regular P10 for every first two kilometers of a single trip per person in the city proper.

Councilor Peter Q. Maristela who chairs the City Council’s Transportation Committee authored SDO No. 186-2021 which reverts back the P10 tricycle fare citing the impact of P20 on tricycle commuters.

“[Ibabalik na sa] sampung piso and then dapat may plastic barrier doon sa pagitan ng passengers tsaka driver parang doon sa multicabs na in-allow na rin sila mag dikit-dikit provided mayroong plastic barrier,” Maristela said.

“Sapagkat napansin rin natin na talagang kailangan na. Marami na ring nag rereklamong mga commuters na nabibigatan sa P20,” he added.

Maristela added that “most tricycle drivers” are no longer following the “one passenger” policy of the city government. He also cited the Department of Transportation (DoTr) policy, to install plastic barriers in all public transportation.

“Na-observe din natin na marami ng tricycle drivers na hindi sumusunod na isa lamang ang pasahero. At the same time, naglabas na rin ng order ang DoTr na allowed na rin sa mga jeepneys and multicabs na pupuwedeng magkadikit provided na may plastic barrier kaya in-adopt na rin natin dito sa mga tricycle,” he said.

Under the ordinance, the fare per first two kilometers for every single trip per person would return to P10 and P1.50 additional for every succeeding kilometer from the current rate of P20.

Maristela said the proposal is seeking to accommodate “four passengers” with physical distancing rules.

“Ang definition doon sa ating traffic code ay apat ang passengers pero subject pa rin ‘yan sa ating public hearing,” he said.

When asked if this would compromise the physical distancing, Maristela said that as long as there are plastic barriers between passengers and tricycle driver there will be no problem. “Hindi naman sapagkat gaya ng sabi, mayroon ng nilabas ‘yong DoTr na allowed na sa ating mga passenger jeepneys na magkatabi sa upuan provided mayroong plastic barrier,” he said.

Maristela pointed out that they just adopted the DoTr policy on plastic barriers. However, he said that there is no policy yet for tricycles alone.

“Yon lang naman ang sinundan natin kaya lang wala pa silang nilabas para sa mga tricycle kaya in-adopt na lang natin kung ano ‘yong para sa mga jeepneys,” he said.

“Sa ordinance ko pagitan ng passenger para ‘di magkadikit-dikit tsaka doon sa pagitan ng driver at kaniyang back ride. Bukod doon, bawal kumain at laging lilinisan ‘yong tricycle,” he added.

SDO No. 186-2021 also comes with penalties on violators. “May penalty ‘yan. First offense, P500, second offense P1,000, and third offense P1,500,” Maristela said.

The committee meeting and public hearing will start on Thursday morning for further study and deliberation.

“Na-refer pa lang sa committee on transportation. Siguro by Thursday sa umaga baka magkaroon tayo ng committee meeting and public hearing,” Maristela said.