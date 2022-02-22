The Puerto Princesa City COVAC announced that vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11 will begin at the SM Puerto Princesa City mall on Thursday, February 24.

Vaccination will begin at 8 a.m. at the second level of the mall near the SM Cinema.

Puerto Princesa City COVAC said parents can register their children online, or at the registration sites in SM, Robinson’s Place Palawan, the Puerto Princesa Underground River (PPUR) office in Mendoza Park, or at their respective barangay halls.

City Health Officer Dr. Ric Panganiban said the vaccination venue may change from time to time. He added that the Palawan MMG-Cooperative Hospital’s personnel will also be at SM on Thursday to hold a vaccination rollout as well.

“Tuloy-tuloy na ito, pero ang venue, baka magbago pa. Magkasama rin kami ng COOP sa Thursday, then after that, magsasarili na silang bakunahan,” he said in a phone interview on Tuesday.

Panganiban added that for those doing the online registration, parents just need to input the child’s primary details such as name, birth date, and birthplace, but need to input the parents’ other details such as government IDs and contact details.

Online registration can be done through https://ee.humanitarianresponse.info/single/tt31kvRl

Parents must also bring any document showing their child’s proof of age, which includes any of the following – birth or baptismal certificates, school records, or barangay certification.

The city COVAC also that they will only vaccinate 1,000 recipients on Thursday, with the Pfizer vaccine.

Medical certificates are also required if the child has any of the following comorbidities – medical complexities such as tracheostomy, genetic conditions such as Down Syndrome or G6PD, neurologic conditions such as autism spectrum disorder, cardiovascular disease, endocrine disease, obesity, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), tuberculosis, chronic respiratory disease, renal disorder, or if the child is immunocompromised.