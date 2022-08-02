- Advertisement by Google -

City councilors on Monday prodded the national government to demand more information from Beijing about the space rocket debris that fell to earth Saturday somewhere in the Sulu Sea off Puerto Princesa City.

Councilor Elgin Damasco, in a privilege speech, complained that they have yet to receive word from any national government agency about the incident.

“Wala pa ring pormal na pahayag ang gobyerno ng republika ng Pilipinas pero sa mga international news ay lumabas na ang balitang ito at kinumpirma na nga ng China Space Agency na nagpalipad nga sila ng rocket noong Sabado,” Damasco said

On Saturday, China’s manned space agency reported that debris from its Long March-5B rocket fell at 119 degrees east longitude and 9.1 degrees north latitude, or about 57 kilometers southeast of Puerto Princesa City in the Sulu Sea.

“Dapat gumawa na tayo ng aksyon sa pamamagitan ng pagtatanong sa ating awtoridad dahil nakasalalay dito ang seguridad ng ating mamamayan,” Damasco added.

Sangguniang Kabataan federation president Councilor Myka Mabelle Magbanua echoed Damasco’s call, saying the city government should have been immediately informed of such incidents for security reasons.

“Maaari na magkaroon pa ng mga susunod at kung wala tayong alam ay baka sa iba pang parte ng lungsod malaglag ang mga debris. Baka magkaroon din ng iba pang usapin tungkol sa seguridad, mas maigi nang tayo ay pro-active bago pa man may mangyari. At siyempre karapatan din natin na malaman yung mga bagay na may kaugnayan sa lungsod ng Puerto Princesa,” Magbanua said.

Meanwhile, the Western Command (WESCOM) told reporters that upon learning about the incident, a team was dispatched to conduct an investigation in the area, but after checking, “no tangible debris (was) found so far.”

WESCOM spokesperson Maj. Cherryl Tindog said they are still conducting follow-up investigations in the area, including communities in the nearby coastal areas.

“Continuing effort naman siya. We have also asked the community, including the fisherfolks to report to us if ever meron silang makita na debris. Historically kasi, fishermen ang nakakakita ng debris din na napadpad na sa shoreline,” Tindog said.

“What we are grateful for is that wala naman tayong na-receive na info about any damage to lives or property dito sa AOR natin,” she added.

