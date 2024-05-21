The Sangguniang Panlungsod has summoned national government officials to appear at their next regular session to shed light on the latest ruling issued by China that its coast guard has been authorized to arrest and detain “trespassers” in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Councilor Elgin Damasco said when the news of teh said new regulation broke out, it cast fears on the residents of the city particularly the fishermen who are living in the west coast and go out to fish in WPS, which is inside the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Damasco said while Filipino fishermen are always staying within the country’s EEZ, China however does not recognize it despite a decision of an international tribunal in favor of the Philippines and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Seas (UNCLOS).

He also expressed concern to the fact that the detention may last up to two months even without trial, and that the regulation was issued just after the successful civilian resupply mission conducted by Atin Ito Coallition in the vicinity of Scarborough Shoal (Bajo de Masinloc).

“In reaction to the said civilian mission, the Chinese government warned against the Philippines’ “infringement” on territorial sovereignty and jusrisdiction ng kanilang bansa,” Damasco said in his privilege speech during their regular session on Monday, May 20.

“Dahil dito, may mga mangingisda tayo na nakadama ng takot. Biruin mo, without trial ikukulong sila,” he added.

Damasco then motioned to request the presence of officials from Western Command (Wescom), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to clarify said regulation and explain to erase fears of fishermen.

He further said he wanted to file resolution condemning China’s move but said he still wants to know more from concerned national government agencies.

“Apektado ba tayo dito, yung ating mga mangingisda, so nais kong marinig ang kanilang opinion/reaction tungkol sa regulation na ito ng China. Naniniwala ako na itng regulation na ito ay another form of intimidation para ma-discourage ang mga Pilipino na maglayag sa WPS,” he stated.

Councilor Victor Oliveros meanwhiles said the recent development is indeed alarming considering the fact that China is saying one thing bu doing another and that while China accuses Philippines of provoking, it is the other way around.

”This may lead to another thing that we are not wishing to happen,” he said.

“I think they are serious about it and I think they are going to do what they said. And kung sakali, what’s going to happen? Are we also going to impose or detain Chinese intruders,” he added.

Councilor Jimmy Carbonell meanwhile said he is thankful for the presence of an Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) site in Palawan because “when worse comes to worst God forbid, help will be available” referrring to the military facility through a joint agreement between Philippines and the United States.

“Dahil dalawa lang ang nakikita kong pamamaraan kung paano ito mare-resolve. One is through diplomatic process, and the other one, which is the worst, is war,” Carbonell said.

“Kaya samahan natin ng dasal na hindi mangyari itong nakakatakot na pangyayari,” he added.

Councilor Nesario Awat on the other hand said it is saddening that up to now, the issue is still not resolved despite decisions from international court.

He said the matter should have been addressed internationally through the United Nations (UN) but the problem is that “UN members are not united in terms of enforcement, judgement of international court.”

“If we are only united, we have several provisions provided for under international law. Yung diplomatic approach like the economic blockade, until such time that there will be war,” Awat said.

He further stated that one of the best remedy is through the “power of prayer.”

“Just like David was able to defeat Goliath, I do believe that if we are united in one prayer, something will happen to resolve it in favor of the Philippines,” he said.